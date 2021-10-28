Covanta Donates Downtown Haverhill U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; City Now Offers Three Sites

Haverhill residents now have easy access to three U.S. Flag retirement drop boxes with Covanta donating one at the Citizens Center in downtown Haverhill.

The new box, designed to collect worn flags for proper and dignified disposal, was installed in the center of the city at 10 Welcome St. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere said Covanta contributed to the memorial and sought to continue its service to veterans.

“It was just time to move forward and Covanta purchased the box, had it made and delivered it to us. We’re very happy to have it at a location where a lot of elderly veterans are inclined to use it,” Basiliere said.

Covanta’s Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden and Facility Manager Bill Zaneski worked with Haverhill Veterans Services Director Luis Santiago, Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette and Basiliere to establish the drop off location.

“Many thanks to Ralph and Luis for working with the City of Haverhill to allow this installation. This is what happens when four veterans come together to implement a great service honoring our nations treasured symbol,” said Van Weelden.

“The Citizens Center is a perfect location for a second flag drop box. I am pleased that we could provide Haverhill residents a convenient downtown option for proper flag retirement,” Zaneski added.

Covanta also recently placed a drop box in a newly landscaped area at the end of the Ward Hill Connector near the company and convenient to Interstate 495. That site also features a new flag pole with red, white and blue annual flowers

A third U.S. flag retirement drop box was established by the Haverhill Exchange Club in Bradford at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., along busy Route 125.

