Campaign Notes: Haverhill Mayoral, Council Candidates Win Backing From Familiar Names

Haverhill’s two mayoral candidates and several vying for City Council during next Tuesday’s balloting are touting endorsements from various individuals and groups.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini received the endorsement of the Merrimack Valley Labor Council. The group, which represents more than 18,000 union members and their families in the Merrimack Valley, said Fiorentini “best represents the interests of working families in the Merrimack Valley.”

Meanwhile, City Councilor John A. Michitson threw his support behind Colin F. LePage in the latter’s bid for City Hall’s corner office. Michitson said LePage “understands the value of long-range planning, especially with regards to city finances.” He added he believes, under LePage, “the city will have a better chance of seeing through to the end the unprecedented opportunity to provide all the kids and adults in Haverhill, at all income levels, with a world-class, 10 gigabit per second, fiber-optic broadband network for learning, work, tele-health and TV at substantially lower cost than the current monopoly offers.”

Council candidate Melissa Lewandowski has won the endorsement of former Mayor James A. Rurak. He said “her 25-year career in collaboration and advocacy as a lawyer will help the Council resolve any difficult issues that come before it.” Rurak added, “She was born here, attended Haverhill Public Schools and has lived here her entire life and volunteered for several city boards. She knows this city, its schools and its constituents. If she’s anything like her father Glen, with whom I served for eight years on the School Committee, Melissa will provide a voice of reason and clarity on the City Council.”

Lewandowski also won the backing of Clean River Project’s Rocky Morrison. He said, “Melissa has both hands on the wheel when it comes to her commitment to preserving Mother Earth and the Merrimack River.” Morrison added Lewandowski toured the Merrimack River. “She walked along the shore and debris with me and knows this is an issue we can no longer short change.”

Dee Jacobs O’Neil, City Council candidate, received endorsements from former mayoral candidate Guy E. Cooper. Cooper wrote, “She is a breath of fresh air when it comes to politics.” She also received backing from retired Methuen Police Officer Shaun Cronin, crooner Brian Evans, former Groveland Selectman Joseph D’Amore and Korean War veteran Joseph Salvio.

