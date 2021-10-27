Urena to Address Free Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Veterans Recognition Breakfast

Former state Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena is the speaker when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce holds a free Veterans Recognition Breakfast Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Urena, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, also served previously as veterans service officer for the cities of Boston and Lawrence. The program also features a panel discussion of veteran entrepreneurs Salvatore DeFranco, former U.S. Navy Seal and co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co.; Cal Williams, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Merrimack Valley director of United Way; and Luis Yepez, Navy commander, retired, and COO of Mainstream Global.

The U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award will also be presented to “a veteran whose business continues to go above and beyond to help those in need.”

The breakfast takes place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Salvatore’s Restaurant at the Riverwalk in Lawrence. Register by calling 978-686-0900 or online at merrimackvalleychamber.com.

