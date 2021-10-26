West Newbury Police Taking Part in ‘Home Base No Shave’ Fundraiser During November

West Newbury Police plan to take part in the “Home Base No Shave” fundraiser next month for the first time.

Police Chief Jeffrey Durand said Monday officers may forgo facial hair restrictions during November and donate or raise $100 to support Home Base’s mission. Home Base assists veterans and their families in healing from invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.

“We are learning more and more about the wounds of war and the struggles veterans and their families face every day,” Durand said. He thanked Officer Emmanuel Terrero for organizing the effort

Home Base No Shave, formerly known as “No Shave November,” was created in 2015. It has raised more than $800,000 from more than 130 police departments across the country, representing more than 2,500 first responders.

Those interested in helping may donate here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...