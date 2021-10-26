Haverhill Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 Begins With New Route

Haverhill is honoring its own during a Veterans Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 11, taking place along a new route.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., at Mill Brook Park near the entrance to Plug Pond and ends downtown at Washington Square. Previously, traditional parades launched from the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 headquarters on Kenoza Avenue and concluded with a ceremony at the Global Peace Monument on Ginty Boulevard.

Organizers and participants include American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, AmVets Post 147, Haverhill Exchange Club, Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill Police and Fire Departments and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center.

Staging begins at 9:30 a.m., that day. For more information, call Haverhill Veterans Service Officer Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.

Last year’s Veterans Day parade was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a brief ceremony took place at the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park.

