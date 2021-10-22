DiZoglio Says Small Business Day of Action Set for Monday to Push Pandemic Aid Extensions

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is co-hosting a Small Business Day of Action Monday is support of her legislation to extend restaurants’ option to sell cocktails to-go, third-party delivery fee caps and provide grants to small businesses startups that were not eligible for government assistance when the pandemic struck.

DiZoglio said, “there remains significant work to be done to ensure the survival and vitality of our mom-and-pop shops, who have faced countless challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We can start by implementing these common-sense measures designed to help small businesses at a time when they need it most. We are on the road to recovery but must recognize that local businesses are going to need the legislature to provide continued support and financial relief as they rebuild. These tools are not just essential for them but to the health of all of our communities.”

Business groups across the state are also calling on the state legislature to investigate the insurance industry, which came under fire when most business interruption insurance claims made by small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were denied.

THIRST, a citizen-led political action committee advocating for the hospitality industry, and representatives from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, Massachusetts Restaurants United, Cocktails for Commonwealth, Love Live Local, and Cambridge Local First for the Small Business Day of Action, plan a virtual rally Monday morning, a press conference from the State House steps in the afternoon and a cocktail hour at The Emory.

Those interested in participating may register at CocktailsForCommonwealth.com/dayofaction.

