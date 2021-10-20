Haverhill Public Library Presents Free Retirement Workshop Today and Tonight

Steve Pessotti, a retirement planner and guest speaker from the Society for Financial Awareness is presenting a free workshop on Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies at Haverhill Public Library today and tonight.

Attendees will learn about estate planning, wills vs. trusts; durable power of attorney, HIPPA-compliant medical power of attorney, health care proxy and pour-over will; life estates and protecting real estate from nursing home liens; nursing home/Medicaid rules; creating lifetime income streams; financial blunders; lump sum vs. pension income payouts; and major changes in Social Security.

The workshop takes place today, Oct. 20, from 1:30-3 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m., at the library, 99 Main St. Register by calling the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or online at haverhillpl.org. Masks are required.

This program does not promote any specific financial products.

