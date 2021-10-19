Covanta Powers Haverhill YMCA’s STEAM Club With Support for Engineering Program

Since Covanta’s operation in Ward Hill generates steam to make electricity, it seemed entirely fitting for the energy-from-waste company to help power Haverhill YMCA’s STEAM Club.

STEAM, which adds “art” to the educational integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, is being embraced by middle school students in the YMCA’s before and after school program. Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller said the Y is working with Nexplore to launch a Makers Club—an engineering program designed to inspire children to pursue futures in science and technology.

“We are truly grateful to Covanta for being a collaborative partner with the Haverhill YMCA in providing support to give students an innovative opportunity to engage in STEAM afterschool,” said Fuller. She explained, “Students interact with fun Maker Kits that enhance mechanical, artistic and engineering skills, while encouraging them to act as inventors in their own right.” Fuller added, “Participants design their own remote controlled hydraulic arms, learn to harness energy to power race cars and experiment with structural design. Plus, students can keep their inventions and proudly share their projects with family and friends.”

Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden said, “We are pleased to be able to continue our support of the STEAM program. Tracy and her team work tirelessly every day to ensure that all children have the tools, resources with support needed to grow and succeed.”

