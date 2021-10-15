Haverhill Chamber Begins Search for New President; Haley Leaving Within Several Months

The Greater Haverhill Chamber is beginning the search for a new leader following the resignation of Irene Haley as president and CEO.

According to a statement from the Haverhill Chamber, Haley will be “transitioning out of her position over the next several months.”

“It’s been an honor to serve as the Chamber’s president over the past year. I’ve connected with so many wonderful business people and community leaders during my tenure. I’m especially impressed by their eagerness to work together and collaborate to benefit the City of Haverhill, the region and each other. This is a healthy, vibrant organization that is poised to move forward in operationalizing its vision of inclusivity and meeting its members’ needs in a post-pandemic landscape,” she said in a statement.

Haley succeeded Dougan Sherwood as Chamber CEO last January.

Board President Shaw Rosen, of Lupoli Companies, expressed the Chamber’s gratitude for Haley’s leadership in 2021. “Irene took over the reins of the Chamber smack in the middle of last winter’s darkest pandemic days. She brought a strong corporate background, and she has applied it to key Chamber projects such as the LEADS leadership program in partnership with Harvard Business School and working with the Latino Coalition to learn how the Chamber can better serve Latino businesses. She is also helping to plan the Board’s upcoming retreat that will set the Chamber’s agenda for the next phase of its role in moving Haverhill forward,” Rosen said.

In the coming months, the statement continued, “the Chamber will announce its search for a new president, inviting bold, innovative leaders to apply or nominate others ready to join us in the exciting and rewarding pursuit of inclusive economic development.”

Sherwood succeeded Beverly Donovan as the business organization’s chief during the spring of 2018.

