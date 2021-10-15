Essex County Ghost Project Investigates Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Saturday Night

By |

Duston-Dustin Garrison House. (WHAV News photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

With Halloween right around the corner, the Essex County Ghost Project plans a spooktacular investigation of the Duston-Dustin Garrison, Saturday night in Haverhill.

The paranormal investigation takes place Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., at the 1689-era garrison house, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. It is limited to 20 people.

Admission is $20 per person with proceeds going toward the maintenance of the historic property. There is more information at essexcountyghostproject.org or by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Comments are closed.