Essex County Ghost Project Investigates Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Saturday Night

With Halloween right around the corner, the Essex County Ghost Project plans a spooktacular investigation of the Duston-Dustin Garrison, Saturday night in Haverhill.

The paranormal investigation takes place Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., at the 1689-era garrison house, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. It is limited to 20 people.

Admission is $20 per person with proceeds going toward the maintenance of the historic property. There is more information at essexcountyghostproject.org or by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

