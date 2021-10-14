Haverhill Freemasons Host Open House Saturday in Downtown Haverhill

Haverhill Freemasons plan an open house this Saturday at the Haverhill Masonic Building on Merrimack Street.

Members of Saggahew Lodge and Merrimack Lodge, comprised largely of Haverhill residents, seek to raise awareness of the Freemasons and what they do. It provides opportunities for fellowship, charity, education and leadership while creating friendship and understanding between men without regard to their nationality, religion, race, background or opinion.

The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Freemasons trace their history back to the stonemason guilds that built Europe’s cathedrals and castles. Organized in Massachusetts more than 280 years ago, they have been an integral part of our nation’s history. Men like Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Thurgood Marshall and John Glenn are among those who joined the organization before achieving greatness. North American Freemasons donate more than $3 million every day to charity, with more than 70% benefitting the general public.

