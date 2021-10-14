Construction of Bosa, ‘Inspired by Italian Coastal Fishing Villages,’ Begins at Heights at Haverhill

Construction is beginning on a new restaurant at The Heights at Haverhill, featuring a rooftop bar, event venue and full-service waterfront restaurant.

Bosa, described as a “concept inspired by fishing villages along the colorful coast of southern Italy,” is being built by Lupoli Hospitality, a division of Lawrence-based Lupoli Companies. After facing multiple delays as a result of COVID-19, Lupoli Companies received a certificate of occupancy in August.

“We’re very excited to start building Bosa in the next few months, as proof of our continued commitment to the City of Haverhill,” said Gerry Lynn Darcy, Lupoli’s senior vice president of real estate. “Between equipment delays due to COVID, labor shortages, supply chain constraints, and the unstable state of the restaurant industry, the timing just hasn’t been right. Now it is and we’re thrilled to be moving forward.”

According to a statement, Salvatore N. Lupoli, developer of the 10-story glass building in downtown Haverhill, convinced longtime friend and award-winning HGTV designer Taniya Nayak to work with him on “creating a unique and airy backdrop for the waterfront space, focusing on a colorful palette full of texture.”

The restaurant will offer “light flavorful seafood dishes, local greens, prime cuts, fresh pastas and signature brick-oven specialties.”

Last year, the company hired Fergal Gildea as its food and beverage director. Gildea repositioned the iconic Revere Hotel in Boston and spearheaded the transformation of Salvatore’s in Andover into 34 Park.

Gildea said, “The pedestrian-friendly waterfront neighborhood is already known as a culinary destination and we are excited to activate the natural connection that already exists along the boardwalk. Opening Bosa is an important milestone for our company and we are thrilled to partner with the culinary art school and the proposed food hall slated for the redevelopment effort a few blocks away. We intentionally targeted downtown Haverhill based on the unique opportunities that exist for the hospitality industry and the culinary arts.”

The Heights at Haverhill, 160 Merrimack St., in downtown Haverhill, also includes 42 market rate units that opened in November 2020 and the two-story culinary school operated by Northern Essex Community College.

