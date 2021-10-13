Today is Last Day to Register for Local Elections; Clerk Lists Haverhill Early Voting Dates

Today is the last day to register for Haverhill’s local election, and the Haverhill City Clerk’s office is staying open until 8 p.m. in City Hall.

Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas says voter registration in Haverhill has never been easier. Residents may visit the City Clerk's office in Haverhill City Hall, room 118, 4 Summer St. to complete a voter registration form in person. Those with questions may call 978-374-2312.

Once registered, there are early voting opportunities with night and weekend hours.

Early voting takes place Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Tilton Upper School, formerly St James, at 415 Primrose St.; Sunday, Oct. 24, from 2:30 to 7 p.m., at Somebody Cares, 358 Washington St.; Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at City Hall basement. On Thursday, Oct 28, hours are from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

In addition, early voting takes place Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Bradford Terrace , Greystone Elderly Housing, on Greystone Avenue; and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10a.m.-4 p.m., at Washington Square Elderly Housing, 25 Washington Square.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail for the November municipal election is Wednesday, Oct 27, but earlier applications are encouraged to avoid any mail delays. Applications may also be dropped off in the drive by drop box behind City Hall.

There is more information about voting by mail here.

