Job Fair Thursday Showcases Health Care, Retail, Driving, Warehouse Positions in Haverhill

A variety of jobs at Amazon, Penacook Place, Atria Senior Living, Target and Market Basket are among those being featured during a Haverhill job fair Thursday.

MakeIT Haverhill invites job-seekers to meet local employers Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4-7 p.m., at its offices at 301 Washington St. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing and Colis Express have Amazon warehouse and delivery driver positions available. Penacook Place, a 160-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitative care center offers positions as certified nursing assistants, dietary aides and activities assistant. Target seeks full-time and part-time seasonal help.

Residents may also be matched with free services such as MassHire and certified nursing assistant training at Northern Essex Community College.

