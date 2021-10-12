New Hampshire Towns Pool Resources for Household Hazardous Waste Day This Sunday

Area New Hampshire towns are getting together again to sponsor a household hazardous waste drop off day this Sunday.

Collections take place Sunday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Chester Transfer Station, 50 Dump Road, Chester, N.H. Participation is limited to residents of Atkinson, Chester, Danville, Hampstead, Kingston and Plaistow, and proof of residency is required.

Acceptable material includes aerosol cans, pool chemicals, cleaners, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints and more. Residents are asked not to bring ammunition, electronics, explosive materials, fire extinguishers, medical waste, radioactive material or smoke detectors.

