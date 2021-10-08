Podcast: Y Preps for ‘Trunk or Treat,’ Open House and 13th Annual Educator of the Year Events



It’s a busy time for the YMCA with the Halloween “Trunk or Treat” at the Plaistow, N.H., YMCA, Haverhill open house and call for nominations for the 13th Annual Educator of the Year Award.

Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, outlined two free events taking place during the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17. On Saturday, the Annual Trunk or Treat takes place at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, Route 125, in Plaistow.

“Outside, we have some amazing folks who decorate their trunks with all different themes. It’s great to get the littles dressed up in their costumes on a Saturday, kind of a dry run for Halloween. We do some activities indoor and outdoor,” Fuller explained.

There will also be candy and prizes.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 17, Haverhill YMCA, at 81 Winter St., opens to the public. The event showcases what programs and activities are available, along with a special activity happening in the pool.

“We’ll be doing a pumpkin splash. So, we’ll have pumpkins in the pool, and kids will be able to dive in and grab some pumpkins in our pool, and then get to decorate them on the side of the pool,” she said.

In addition, Fuller said, the Haverhill YMCA is now taking nominations for the 13th Annual Educator of the Year Award, recognizing the great work done by educators during the past year. The ceremony takes place at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill, on Wednesday Nov. 17. Tickets are $50. All proceeds benefit YMCA Educational programming. Reservations to attend are requested by Wednesday, Nov. 10, by emailing Colette Ekman at [email protected]. Additional information and nomination forms are available at NorthShoreYMCA.org.

