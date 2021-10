Students at Haverhill’s Walnut Square School are collecting towels, washcloths and paper towels to donate to Emmaus.

The elementary school at 645 Main St. are accepting donations through the end of October.

For more information, email Jen Rubera at [email protected] or call 978-374-3471.

