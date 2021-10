Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of both Greater Haverhill and Greater Lawrence were recently treated to a winning Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

More than 70 members of the two clubs saw the Red Sox defeat the Minnesota Twins 11-9 during late summer.

Jaffarian Volvo Toyota of Haverhill provided buses to shuttle the youth to Fenway Park and treated all the members to a Fenway frank and a drink.

