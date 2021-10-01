Trilla’s Puerto Rican Art Exhibit, ‘The Generation of the 50s’ at Buttonwoods Until Oct. 30

The beginning of October means there is only one month left to view Graciela Trilla’s Puerto Rican Art exhibit at Buttonwoods Museum.

Trilla is this year’s winner of the museum’s “Curate Your own Exhibit.” She displays her family’s collection of art by Puerto Rican artists from the 1950s, on display for the first time.

The bilingual exhibit is titled “La Generación de los Cincuentas” or “The Generation of the 50s.” It features 26 pieces of art created in various mediums, including drawings, lithographs, wood carvings, serigraphs, traditional Puerto Rican mundillo textiles and 15 posters. Additionally, ceramic pieces by Puerto Rican artist Atlas Moon Rodriguez Decker will be on display.

The exhibit is open during regular Museum hour, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m., 240 Water St., Haverhill.

