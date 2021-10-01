Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Inducts Russ Conway During Pines Speedway Reunion Saturday

Russ Conway, Hockey and New England Auto Racing Hall of Famer who died two years ago, becomes the latest local to be inducted into the Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame.

The journalist who exposed corruption by the leader of the National Hockey League’s players’ union and helped turned the Star Brick Yard in Epping, N.H., into Star Speedway, will be honored tomorrow morning at 11, during the 18th annual Pines Speedway Reunion in Groveland. Appearing on WHAV in 2017 to honor his late friend Ken Smith, Conway discussed their early and overlapping careers.

“He actually worked for the Haverhill Gazette. He was writing automobile racing at the Pines Speedway in Groveland. How ironic this story is, and, I was writing a column for the Haverhill Journal,” Conway said.

Conway, Smith and Charlie Elliott went into business June 26, 1965, creating Star Speedway. Conway told WHAV listeners the race track was a big success. “It became internationally famous, in Canada as well as here. An average Saturday night crowd, to get 5,000, 5,500 was nothing.”

Among those honoring Conway Saturday are former Boston Bruins Captain Terry O’Reilly; Bentley Warren, former Indy 500 racer; Eagle Tribune Sports Editor Bill Burt; and John Spence, of Lee USA Speedway and master of ceremonies at the reunion.

The free Pines Speedway Reunion begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., next to Groveland Town Hall, off Route 113. Besides the induction ceremony, the reunion features the Ollie Silva and Ron Bouchard Mobile Museums, more than 40 restored race cars, vintage music and more.

The reunion is organized by the Groveland Historical Society.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...