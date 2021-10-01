DiZoglio Receives Endorsement of Professional Fire Fighters of Mass. in Auditor Bid

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts formally endorsed Sen. Diana DiZoglio in her bid for state auditor.

The organization, which represents more than 12,000 members and 223 cities and towns, met with DiZoglio last week. In a statement, officials said they discussed her years in the legislature, “standing up to the political insiders who have taken organized labor’s support for granted for far too long.”

“We admire Diana’s fighting spirit as a relentless advocate for working families. This will serve all Massachusetts residents well as our next state auditor as she calls for transparency and accountability across government. Diana has earned our endorsement with her strong record in the legislature, supporting the most critical issues to firefighters and our families,” said Rich MacKinnon, president.

DiZoglio responded, “The PFFM is like a second family to me. I will proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with them to hold Beacon Hill accountable as we advocate for greater transparency in government.” She called the endorsement a “personal one.”

