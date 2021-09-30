UMass Lowell iHubs Plan Free Marketing and Financial Planning Workshops for Business

The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub is partnering with Manchester, N.H.-based York IE to present two free workshops for startups and growing businesses.

The first event is “Drumbeat Marketing: How to Make Your Startup’s Voice Heard.” It takes place Wednesday, Oct. 6, at noon, at the iHub Haverhill, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, with an online option. York IE’s Kate Campbell, vice president of advisory services, leads the workshop that guides companies and startups in ways to make their companies stand out in a crowded field and while on a tight budget.

Register for “Drumbeat Marketing: How to Make Your Startup’s Voice Heard.”

The second event, “Financial Planning and Modeling for Startups,” takes place Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon, at iHub Lowell, 110 Canal St., 3rd Floor, Lowell, with an online option. Janelle Gorman, York IE’s chief financial officer, helps participants learn how to create a comprehensive and adaptable financial model that allows entrepreneurs to effectively manage their businesses.

Register for “Financial Planning and Modeling for Startups.”

