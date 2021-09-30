Sing Along Now, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town;’ 57th Annual VFW Santa Parade Nov. 21

Nothing can keep Santa Claus stuck at the North Pole this season.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the jolly old man is most certainly coming to Haverhill for the 57th Annual VFW Santa Parade Sunday, Nov. 21—the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

The VFW Santa Parade Committee voted to have a traditional parade. It will will feature as many marching bands as will perform on parade day. In addition, the Committee is looking for floats, antique cars and marching groups. Understanding things could change with the Delta variant, floats, groups and organizations who wish to participate must comply with whatever COVID-19 public health restrictions in effect on Nov. 21.

The parade begins at 1 p.m., runs along Route 125 from the Caleb Dustin Hunking School, crosses Basiliere Bridge, turns left onto Merrimack Street and then right onto Emerson Street. The parade ends on Ginty Boulevard.

In addition to the annual Betsy Conte Food Drive, a toy drive is planned to benefit Ozzie’s Kids. Spectators are encouraged to bring food and/or a toy to be collected during the parade.

The VFW Santa Parade is supported by the public and the business community. It is not sponsored or paid by the city. The Committee is asking for donations to ensure a great parade. Donations may be sent to VFW Santa Parade, P.O. Box 5345, Bradford, MA 01835. The Santa Parade also accepts PayPal and Venmo donations too.

Organizers meet next Monday night at 7 p.m. and every Monday night until parade day to ensure the annual holiday tradition goes off without a hitch. Those interested in organizing, participating in or working at this year’s parade may contact Dan Plourde Sr., chair, at [email protected] or by calling 978-373-3777.

