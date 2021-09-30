Police, School Officials Investigate ‘Threatening’ Note Found at Hunking School Library

Haverhill Police maintained a presence Wednesday at Caleb Dustin Hunking School and were asked to investigate, what an official described as, a “threatening” note.

Principal Theresa Kirk told parents in an email this week that a note was found by a child in the school library and turned over to a teacher.

“It was considered threatening and listed the first names of several students. Our resource officer was notified and she informed the police,” Kirk wrote.

She said families involved are being contacted by police as potential names are matched to class lists.

