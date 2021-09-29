Haverhill’s GoodieKrunch Receives Honors During Sixth Annual Manufacturing Month

GoodieKrunch of Haverhill was honored recently by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio for its designation as a manufacturer of the year during the Sixth Annual Manufacturing Month Awards.

Founded by Haverhill resident HamdAllah Olona, GoodieKrunch’s signature “Yummy Coconut Snack” is a crunchy combination of coconut, raisins, salt, sugar and vanilla extract that complements oatmeal, cold cereal, ice cream and yogurt, or just eaten straight out of the bag.

DiZoglio, a member of the legislature’s Manufacturing Caucus, called businesses like GoodieKrunch the backbone of our economy. She said, “I was honored to award this great company, an exceptional example of Massachusetts ingenuity that makes delicious and healthy products, for this recognition. Now, more than ever, small businesses like GoodieKrunch need our support to get through what has been an unprecedented and challenging time.”

Olona said she is “overjoyed to be able to represent minority women and women in general within the manufacturing industry.”

GoodieKrunch, whose products are entirely gluten and dairy-free, has been a mainstay at Merrimack Valley farmers markets since its inception in 2017 and also sells its snacks online and at several local stores. Its creations take inspiration from the snacks Olona’s grandmother, a Yoruba woman of the Oyo Kingdom in West Africa, would make for family and friends.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...