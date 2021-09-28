Haverhill’s Annual Fall Electronics Recycling Day Takes Place Saturday, Oct. 2

Haverhill’s Annual Fall Electronics Recycling Day drop-off is this Saturday.

Acceptable items for free drop-off include phones, printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines, batteries, laptops, computers, appliances, air-conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, VCR, DVD, VHS and DVR players, lawn and garden power equipment, including snow blowers, lawn mowers, rototillers that are drained of gas and oil and scrap metal such as file cabinets and metal desks.

There are fees for certain items, such as televisions, $20; console televisions, $25; vacuum cleaners, $10; car seats, $15; alkaline batteries 98cents a pound; toner cartridges, 25 cents a pound; and computer speakers, $10 a pair.

Items that will NOT be accepted at the drop-off event include toy plastics, paint, paint thinner and other household hazardous waste materials including florescent bulbs. These should be brought to Household Hazardous Waste Day coming up Saturday, Oct 9.

The collection takes place Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Haverhill Wastewater Treatment Plant, 40 South Porter St. in Bradford. There’s more information at HaverhillRecycle.org or by calling 978-420-3817.

