Haverhill Scientist Receives Recognition as Part of Team Developing Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

A Haverhill resident, part of the team at Pfizer that developed the company’s BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, was recently honored for creating the “Greatest Patient Impact” in connection with the rollout of the drug.

Principal Scientist Sarah E. Weiser was awarded the Breakthrough Science and Innovation Prize, described as Pfizer’s highest honor for scientific achievement, and also received hometown recognition by Mayor James J. Fiorentini.

Weiser’s work at Pfizer in Andover is credited with significantly increasing the number of vaccine doses that would be available, as well as the training and education of health care workers to safely store and prepare the vaccine.

Fiorentini visited Weiser at her home last Tuesday, presenting an Official Citation, recognizing her receipt of the 2021 prize.

