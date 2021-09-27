Gov. Baker to Speak at Merrimack Valley Chamber Annual Meeting Oct. 4

Gov. Charlie Baker addresses members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce at the business group’s annual meeting next week in Haverhill.

Baker is the keynote speaker during the event which takes place Monday, Oct. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road.

During the meeting, Pfizer of Andover is to be honored with the Chamber’s top honor, the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award. Evan Silverio, president and CEO of the Silverio Insurance Agency, will be presented with the Emerging Leader Award, while the U.S. Small Business Administration receives the Business Assistance Award.

Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 for a table of 10. Sponsorships also remain available. To register or receive more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

