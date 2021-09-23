Haverhill Chamber Discusses Benefits of Membership at Forum Next Tuesday

Haverhill Exchange Club President Thea Tsagaris and Greater Haverhill Chamber President Irene Haley. (Courtesy photograph.)

How to “Make the Most of Your Chamber Membership” is the subject of a free presentation by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce next Tuesday.

Aimed at those who may be new to the Chamber, a new employee at a member business or anyone who simply want to learn more about the organization, the in-person forum introduces the Chamber team, reviews basic membership benefits and discusses available tools and opportunities.

The presentation takes place Tuesday, Sept. from noon-1 p.m., at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. For more information or to register, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce may be reached by calling 978-373-5663 or online at haverhillchamber.com.

