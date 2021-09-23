Haverhill Chamber Discusses Benefits of Membership at Forum Next Tuesday

How to “Make the Most of Your Chamber Membership” is the subject of a free presentation by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce next Tuesday.

Aimed at those who may be new to the Chamber, a new employee at a member business or anyone who simply want to learn more about the organization, the in-person forum introduces the Chamber team, reviews basic membership benefits and discusses available tools and opportunities.

The presentation takes place Tuesday, Sept. from noon-1 p.m., at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. For more information or to register, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce may be reached by calling 978-373-5663 or online at haverhillchamber.com.

