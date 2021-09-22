Haverhill High School Soccer Plans Car Wash Fundraiser This Saturday

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.
A car wash to benefit Haverhill High School soccer takes place this Saturday, Sept. 25.
A donation of $5 per car is requested when the fundraiser takes place Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Water Street Fire Station, 131 Water St., Haverhill.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related