Free Walking Tour of Haverhill’s Historically Italian District Friday as Part of Trails and Sails

A free walking tour of “Haverhill’s Little Italy” is scheduled for this Friday as part of Essex National Heritage Area’s annual Trails and Sails.

Historian Thomas Spitalere takes visitors on a Bella Building Tour through the city’s historically Italian district, including parts of River and Washington Streets and the lower end of Mount Washington. Information about Haverhill’s Italian culture and architectural history will be presented.

The tour begins at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Columbus Park on Washington Street. It is suggested visitors wear comfortable shows. Those with questions may call Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill, is also welcoming visitors to its Freeman Memorial Trail, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday.

Entering its 20th year, Trails and Sails takes place from Friday Sept. 17 through Sunday Sept. 26. There’s more at trailsandsails.org.

