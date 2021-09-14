MakeIt Haverhill Features Health, Warehouse, Delivery, Cashier and Other Positions at Fair Thursday

There will be a job fair Thursday afternoon and early evening in Haverhill for those interested in careers at Amazon, Colis Express, Main Street Transport, Walmart and Atria Senior Living.

Available positions include warehouse employee, delivery driver, cashier, stockers and certified nursing assistants.

Representatives of each employer, as well as staff from MassHire, will be on hand Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...