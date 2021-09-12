Manchester, N.H., Man Dies in Three-Car Accident Early Sunday on I-93 in Andover

A 64-year-old Manchester, N.H., man was killed and two others from Lawrence injured—one seriously—after an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 93 in Andover.

State Police troopers assigned to the Andover barracks report the three-car crash took place around 2:15, Sunday morning, along I-93 south, near exit 40.

Police said a 2014 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 52-year-old man from Lawrence, was traveling south when it struck a 2011 Honda Accord, driven by a 32-year-old woman from Malden. The first collision caused the Accord to go off the right side of the road into the tree line and the Sienna to become disabled in the middle travel lane. The Sienna was then struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by the Manchester man, who was found dead at the scene. The driver of the Accord was seriously injured and taken to Lawrence General Hospital. The passengers of the Sienna, 28-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman both from Lawrence, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Sienna was not injured.

The name of the deceased driver was not released pending next of kin notification.

The two southbound travel lanes left were closed for about three and a half hours to allow for reconstruction and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Andover Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

