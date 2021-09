Essex County Ghost Project and the Hilldale Cemetery Association is having a “Spooktacular Fundraiser and Paranormal Walk,” tonight.

Gates open at 7 p.m. with tours beginning at 7:30, at the cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. A $10 donation is requested with all proceeds going to the Hilldale restoration fund. Reserve by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

