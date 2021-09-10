‘Bradford’s Enchanted Farm,’ Chris’ Farm Stand Plans Children’s Activities and Food Sunday

Chris’ Farm Stand in Bradford is becoming “Bradford’s Enchanted Farm” during “Fairy Day” this Sunday.

The farm at 436 Salem St., plans a variety of activities Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2-5 p.m., including a scavenger hunt hayride, crafting of wands, making take-home fairy gardens, fairy story time, hoop Jams demo, petting zoo, face painting and more. There will also be hot dogs and ice cream.

There is no admission fee, but there are fees for each craft activity. A portion of proceeds will benefit Eammon’s Heart. Reserve by emailing [email protected].

