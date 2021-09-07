West Newbury PTO’s Apple Harvest Run Goes Virtual This Year

The West Newbury PTO plans to have its 32nd annual Apple Harvest Run, benefiting the Dr. John C. Page School, online this year.

The Apple Harvest Run typically attracts up to 2,500 spectators for in-person five-kilometer, five-mile and one-mile runs. In past years all runners have started at the same time, but in this year's virtual event participants will be able to run the course they select anytime between Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, and then submit their times online.

“The Apple Harvest Run has become more than a road race. We have created a community event that attracts local residents and visitors year after year,” said Rachel Jones, one of four directors of this year’s run.

Money raised helps to provide technology updates, library resources, science and math supplies, playground equipment, teacher training, cultural opportunities and field trips, reading program materials and more.

The first 500 people who register for the five-kilometer or five-mile events before Sept. 22 receive a free Apple Harvest Run T-shirt, while all children who register for the one-mile fun run will receive a T-shirt.

There’s more online at appleharvestrun.org.

