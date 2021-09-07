Haverhill Mayoral Candidates to Appear Live This Week Over 97.9 WHAV’s ‘Win for Breakfast’

In advance of Haverhill’s preliminary election Tuesday, all three candidates appear during separate radio segments this week on 97.9 WHAV’s morning show, “Win for Breakfast.”

Incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini is first up Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., followed by challengers Guy E. Cooper Friday, at 8:15 a.m., and City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage Friday, at 8:45 a.m. Longtime WHAV morning personality Win Damon will interview each.

Fiorentini is a nine-term incumbent, while Cooper is a Haverhill Police patrolman and LePage has served on the City Council 12 years.

