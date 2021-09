The Greater Haverhill Arts Association Fall Members Exhibit is underway at Haverhill Public Library.

The exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing through Saturday, Oct. 30, during regular hours at the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Masks as required, as mandated by the state. For more information, visit ghaa.art.

