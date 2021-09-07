Campaign Notes: Cooper Plans Event, LePage Talks Transparency, Fiorentini Benefits From Office Edge

Haverhill’s preliminary election is a week away with voters being asked only to eliminate one candidate and send two finalists to the November final.

Based on a drawing incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s name appears first on the ballot next Tuesday followed by City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage and Patrolman Guy E. Cooper.

Fiorentini has had the advantage of being a sitting official, naming an Affordable Housing Task Force, for example, in response to complaints over rising rents. LePage, though, has recently come out swinging, saying there is a “glaring problem” today in City Hall over the city’s financial “transparency,” while Cooper plans a mixer Thursday night, to give voters, what his campaign calls, “a great opportunity to meet him and see where he stands on issues facing our city.”

Cooper’s party takes place Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill. His campaign told WHAV, the Haverhill patrolman has been “meeting with and talking to many people but, with his work commitments, he hasn’t been out to meet as many as he would like.”

LePage plans to meet voters at a party tomorrow, Wednesday, night sponsored by supporters Helen Kempers Zbitnoff, Devan Ferreira and Joanna Dix, from 7-8:30 p.m., at 19 Village-Woods Road, Haverhill.

Speaking of mayors, former Lawrence Mayor Michael J. Sullivan has endorsed Haverhill City Council candidate Dee Jacobs O’Neil. In a statement, Sullivan said, “As a young girl growing up on the streets of South Lawrence (O’Neil) was always looking for ways to help people and businesses. I remember her coming into our South Union Street business asking if we needed any assistance with the operations... She was 10 years old.” He added, “Throughout her careers she always focused on helping others. She will bring that focus and energy to Haverhill City Hall.”

Councilor John A. Michitson plans a pasta dinner tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. For more information, those interested may call 339-221-2276.

Nearby, Methuen City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro is having a reelection fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at The Irish Cottage, 17 Branch St., Methuen. There will be music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-566-1786.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...