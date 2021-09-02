Community Yard Sale Sept. 11 and 12 to Benefit Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum

A Rocks Village Community Yard Sale takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, to benefit the restoration and maintenance of the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum.

For sale are furniture, kitchen items, decorations, art, barware, quilts, textiles, tools, toys and more. Organizers said unique vintage and modern items will be displayed in a pop-up-shop-like setting

The Hand Tub House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s owned by the City of Haverhill and under the stewardship of the nonprofit Rocks Village Memorial Association.

The yard sale takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Hand Tub House, 1 River Road at East Main Street, at the foot of the Rocks Bridge in East Haverhill.

Following City of Haverhill guidelines, masks are required.

