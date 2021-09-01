Haverhill Restaurants, Owners, Professional Staff and Customers Share in the Tasty Awards

Editor’s note: WHAV was pleased to present the most coverage of Haverhill’s Fourth Annual Restaurant Week—via radio, podcasts, streaming audio, cable television, web and social media—and greatest reach targeting 200,000 residents across the Merrimack Valley and in bordering New Hampshire. Coverage included very early organizational steps as pandemic restrictions were gradually lifted, sneak previews before the City Council, L’Arche Boston North’s Longest Table kickoff, lists of participating restaurants, preview of the Tasty Awards and more.

Haverhill’s “7 Tasty Days of Summer” ended last week, but not without first honoring venues, owners, dedicated staff and, even, customers.

Destination Haverhill said the first annual Tasty Awards, which took place last Thursday night at The Barking Dog Ale House, provided the perfect finale for the fourth Haverhill Restaurant Week.

Th categories and major award winners were Favorite Cultural Cuisine: Triana’s Real Mexican Food; Best Barista: Mohamed Machkour of Wicked Big Café; Best Bartender: Mags Conneely of The Peddler’s Daughter; Best Chef: Kevin Murphy of G’s Texas Southern Flare; Best Pizza Spinner: Angelo Asprogiannis of La Pizza Di Forno; Best Vibe: The Peddler’s Daughter; Customer Choice Personality: Anthony Tomacchio, Stack’d; Customer Choice Restaurant: Steampunk Station; Favorite Regular, also known as Bar Stool Hero: Jonathan Locke; Most Amazing Restaurant Owners: Matt and Denise Gaiero of G’s Texas Southern Flare; Most Memorable Staff Personality: Jeff Wang of Wang’s Table; and Tastiest Dessert: Carter’s Ice Cream.

Runners up were also honored. These included Favorite Cultural Cuisine: The Fat Greek; Best Bartender: Matt Gaiero of G’s Texas Southern Flare; Best Chef: Paul Tomacchio of Stuft; Best Pizza Spinner: Michael Patrou of Krueger Flatbread; Best Vibe: The Hidden Pig; Customer Choice Personality: Dan Roche of Biggart’s Ice Cream; Customer Choice Restaurant: Stuft; Favorite Regular or Bar Stool Hero: Matt McCrae; Most Amazing Restaurant Owner: Issa Zefta of Maria’s Family Restaurant; Most Memorable Staff Personality: Denise Gaiero of G’s Texas Southern Flare; and Tastiest Dessert: Carbone’s Kitchen.

