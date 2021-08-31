‘Politics in the Park’ Next Week to Bring Casual Conversations with Haverhill Candidates

The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association hosts “Politics in the Park,” a candidate meet and greet, next week

All candidates for mayor, City Council and School Committee have been invited. Politics in the Park takes place Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at White’s Park on Mill Street. All city residents are invited.

Confirmed attendees include all three candidates for mayor, Guy E. Cooper, James J. Fiorentini and Colin F. LePage; City Council, Melinda E. Barrett, Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Katrina Hobbs-Everett, Timothy J. Jordan, Melissa Lewandowski, Tomas Michel, Josiah Morrow, Dee Jacobs O’Neil, Catherine Rogers, Fred Simmons. Thomas J. Sullivan and William Taylor; and School Committee, Paul A. Magliocchetti and Richard J. Rosa.

