Mayor Perry Names Lawrence Police Capt. Scott McNamara as Next Police Chief

Lawrence Police Capt. Scott McNamara is Methuen’s new police chief.

McNamara was named formally Tuesday by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, succeeding interim Chief Randy Haggar and ending speculation that began when Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon retired in January.

The new chief has served in law enforcement 25 years, including more than 13 years with Lawrence Police in a leadership role. He currently holds the title of commander of the Bureau of Professional Standards and Administration. He received his associate degree in Criminal Justice/Police Science in 1991 from Northern Essex Community College, bachelor’s in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement in 1993 from Salem State University and master’s in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration in 1998 from UMass Lowell.

Solomon chose to retire rather than fight Massachusetts Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha’s conclusion that there was a “failure of leadership at all levels” in Methuen when a police contract was approved that allowed substantial raises. Perry placed Solomon and Capt. Gregory Gallant on paid administrative leave last December.

