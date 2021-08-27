Plaistow, N.H., Plans Street Closings for Repaving Next Week

Paving of Congressional Avenue, Canterbury Forrest, Poplar Drive and Evergreen Drive is set to begin Monday in Plaistow, N.H.

The town hired Continental Paving to undertake the work Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, subject to change due to weather.

Streets will be closed to all cut-through traffic and open to local traffic only. Mail delivery, school buses and emergency traffic are also allowed, but subject to delays. There is no parking on affected streets and cars will be towed at owners’ expenses.

Those with questions may email Plaistow Highway Supervisor Dan Garlington at [email protected].

