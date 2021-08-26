Two Related Downtown Haverhill Crashes Injure Two, Damage Lounge Storefront

A man suffered injuries and a woman was pinned against a downtown building when an as-yet unidentified driver drove into the front of a popular Haverhill lounge and went on to strike at least two cars around 11 last night.

Witnesses said a Jeep veered across Washington Street, striking the front of Moonshiners Whiskey Bar, 103 Washington St., and then continued down the length of the street, turning onto Essex and striking a parked truck on Wingate Street.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien confirmed a man, standing on the sidewalk, was treated for minor injuries.

Jessa Williams of Plaistow, N.H., a customer and volunteer at Moonshiners, told WHAV she believes the driver of the Jeep was trying to hit the bar’s manager in retaliation for being turned away. She said the woman was already impaired when she parked across the street from Moonshiners. When she was turned away by management at the entrance to the bar, Williams said, the woman was “screaming outside for 30 minutes.”

“…The driver saw the manager coming out of the door and she yanked the wheel and stepped on the gas to go towards him,” Williams said.

Besides the injured man, Williams said, another friend was pinned against the corner of the building. “She’s got a few cuts and bruises. Other than that, she’s very lucky.”

Following the crash, the woman continued driving, ultimately striking a parked pickup truck on Wingate Street.

Haverhill Police have not yet responded to inquiries.

