Methuen Woman, 24, Faces Assault with Intent to Murder, Related Charges After Downtown Crashes

A 24-year-old Methuen woman is being charged with assault with intent to murder and related charges after, police say, she tried to run down a downtown Haverhill bar manager last Wednesday night after he turned her away.

Cassandra Cabrera was the driver of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. As WHAV reported first Thursday, witnesses said she drove across Washington Street, around 11 p.m., struck the front of Moonshiners Whiskey Bar, 103 Washington St., injured bystanders and then continued down the length of the street, turning onto Essex and striking a parked truck on Wingate Street.

Cabrera was arraigned yesterday afternoon before Judge Cesar A. Archilla in Haverhill District Court, held without bail and ordered to return to court Sept. 1. She was charged by Haverhill Police with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and personal injury and malicious destruction of property. She was ordered to stay away from, and have no contact with, those injured and witnesses.

According to a police report by Patrolman Mark Andrukaitis, the officer heard tires screeching and sounds of a crash while he was on patrol near Railroad Square. Turning onto Washington Street, he said, he saw the gray Jeep driving on the left toward Washington Square and, simultaneously, heard “multiple screams of ‘help’” as he passed Moonshiners. After radioing for assistance, he said he heard another crash and found the Jeep struck a Chevy Silverado on Wingate Street near Essex Street, causing a chain of collisions with another Silverado and a Kia Stinger.

Andrukaitis said Cabrera was “hysterically crying,” interfering with his ability to determine if the driver was impaired and reporting a panic attack and left arm pain. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital by Trinity EMS.

Back at Moonshiners Lounge, a manager told police Cabrera had entered the bar 20 minutes earlier, appeared intoxicated and began to “pick a fight” with another patron. The manager said she was not served and escorted outside. After another 20 minutes, Cabrera drove up, completed a U-turn and parked across the street. He said Cabrera noticed him outside and “gunned” her vehicle across the street. The manager was able to escape injury, but others were struck by debris as she struck the front of the building. One person was also “clipped” by the Jeep, receiving scrapes and bruises that required treatment at a local hospital.

During a hospital interview, police said, Cabrera admitted to having “two shots” at another downtown Haverhill bar.

Other witnesses are asked to contact Andrukaitis at 978-373-1212, ext. 1214.

