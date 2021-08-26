Haverhill Begins Early Voting Sunday, Sept. 5, for Mayoral Preliminary Election

Pentucket Lake School voting precinct.(WHAV News File photograph.)

Early voting for Haverhill’s preliminary mayoral election is set to begin Sunday, Sept. 5, at designated sites and times across the city.

Appearing on the ballot, in order of a drawing, are incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini and challengers City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage and Patrolman Guy E. Cooper. In-person voting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Haverhill City Clerk Linda Koutoulas said the first day of early voting is Sunday, Sept. 5, from 2:30-8 p.m., at Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington St.  The following week, from Tuesday, Sept. 7, to Friday, Sept. 10, early voting takes place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the basement of City Hall, 4 Summer St. City Hall remains open for early voting until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Voters will choose the top two vote-getters to continue to the general election Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Besides early voting, registered voters may apply for a vote-by-mail ballot until Wednesday, Sept. 8, to vote in the preliminary mayoral election. The application is available at the City Clerk’s Office or it may be downloaded here. Vote-by-mail applications must be returned to the City’s Clerk’s Office or dropped into the election drop box in the back of City Hall by the Sept. 8 deadline.

After ballots are issued, they may be returned to the City Clerk’s Office or dropped into the City Hall election drop box anytime until the polls close at 8 p.m. on preliminary election day Sept. 14.

