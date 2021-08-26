Bethany Communities Plans Sept. 9 Panel and Dinner to Boost Affordable Senior Housing

A “Celebration of Innovation and Integration at Merrimack Place,” part of Bethany Communities Services’ drive to build 61 affordable senior housing apartments and community space, is planning a dinner with a local Impact Award presentation and discussion of the future for seniors.

The dinner takes place Thursday, Sept. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. The nonprofit’s proposed “Merrimack Place” is to be built at 100 Water Street project, adjacent to its existing Merrivista complex.

A panel, led by former Haverhill Mayor John J. Guerin, discusses possible answers to the question, “What will the future look like for tomorrow’s seniors?” Panelists are City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, HC Media Director of Operations Matt Belfiore, Pentucket Bank Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations Leanne Petrou and Benchmark Senior Living Community Relations Specialist Sarah Coletti. They will reflect on how much technology and innovation have changed in a short period of time and what futuristic dreams they have for life as a senior in the next 20, 30 or 40 years.

The 2021 Bethany Community Impact Award will also be presented to HC Media for its “significant contributions to both Bethany Communities and the Haverhill community at large.”

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour. There will be opportunities to win gift baskets and participate in the virtual “Light Up Merrimack Place” fundraiser. Tickets are $99 per person and may be purchased online here or by calling Beth Morrow at 978-374-2160 or emailing her at [email protected].

