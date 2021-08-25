Merrimack Valley Chamber seeks Exhibitors for Fall Business Expo Sept. 22

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning its Fall Business Expo, Trade Show, Job, Health and Wellness Fair, taking place next month in Haverhill.

The Chamber is seeking exhibitors and offering early bird discounts with reservations made by Tuesday, Aug. 31. The annual show takes place Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at DiBurro’s Function Facility, 887 Boston Road, Haverhill.

Expo attendance is free and open to the public. There will also be raffles and door prizes.

Exhibitors may reserve space by calling Michael A. Bevilacqua at 978-686-090 or emailing [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...