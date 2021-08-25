First Annual Duston Garrison House Muster Takes Place Saturday in Haverhill with Tours, Reenactments

Haverhill’s more than 300-year-old Duston-Dustin Garrison House is having its first muster, an exhibit of historic militia, military reenactments, colonial crafts and tours this Saturday.

What is being called the First Annual Duston Garrison House Muster features reenactments of Benjamin Church’s Company as it existed in 1675 and The Acton Minutemen, circa 1775. The house, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, dates back to the time of Hannah Duston and was built by her family.

The free event takes place Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 665 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

